close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

178,000 farmers attend orientation programme on agriculture schemes in J&K

0.178 mn farmers from 1,626 panchayats of J&K took part in an orientation programme which has been organised in six rounds to create awareness about various agricultural schemes of the government

Press Trust of India Jammu
Jammu-Srinagar highway

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 1.78 lakh farmers from 1,626 panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir took part in an orientation programme which has been organised in six rounds to create awareness about various agricultural schemes of the government, officials said.

The 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' has been rolled out under the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) with 29 proposed projects with an outlay of Rs 5,012 crore to be implemented in the next five years.

The latest round, which was conducted from 29th May to 31st May, saw massive participation of farmers.

"A total of 1.78 lakh farmers have participated in the orientation programme under the Kisan Samapark Abhiyan during the six rounds of the programme which began from 24th April," Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production department (ADP) Atal Dulloo said.

He said that it saw massive participation of farmers.

"The programme has covered a total of 1,626 panchayats in six rounds conducted so far. The department in J&K is currently engaged in a first of its kind, ground breaking, extensive farmer orientation exercise," he said.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Govt provided 'Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman' to women in last 9 yrs: Minister

India employees ready to delegate more work to AI: Microsoft report

Committed to enhancing development partnership with Nepal: President Murmu

Cong asks Sebi to ensure FPI ownership disclosure, JPC in Adani group case

Par panel on finance debates cyber security, rising white collar crimes

Under the mission, ambitious goals have been set for reaching out to every farmer in every panchayat of the Union Territory within the next four months, he said.

"The exercise started on April 24 and will last until August 31, 2023 and has been planned under HADP, a turnaround programme which has been approved in agriculture sector by the government recently," Dulloo said.

He said that specially trained resource persons are capturing the data of farmers and till date the data of around 1.67 lakh farmers has been captured using the IT tools.

"Analytics of the baseline survey data are being developed for prospective planning in the agriculture sector in the UT," he said.

Dulloo said that such an exercise is expected to have long-term gains as it is for the first time that real-time data is being used to assess problems in agriculture sector.

The government has released a calendar that is specific to each district. Officials from the agriculture, animal sheep husbandry, horticulture, sericulture, and fisheries departments, who were trained in advance during the 641 training sessions that were held throughout all districts from January to April are acting as the resource persons for the orientation programme.

"A creative method has been implemented to use short films and videos to describe the various initiatives and projects. The farmers will be shown a total of 49 short films and videos about HADP and other centrally supported programmes at various locations in J&K," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : farmers Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon