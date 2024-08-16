Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with other members of the Cabinet also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal'

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday in a prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with other members of the Cabinet also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister.
Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya also arrived at 'Sadaiv Atal', to pay him floral tribute on his death anniversary.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to pay tribute to former PM Vajpayee.
"Tribute to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, our source of inspiration, respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary," the official handle of BJP posted on X.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Union Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former PM Vajpayee and said as a Prime Minister, he strengthened the country strategically and economically.
"Whenever there is a talk of political purity, loyalty towards national interest and steadfastness towards principles in the country, Atal ji will be remembered. On one hand, through the establishment of the BJP, he popularized the ideology of national interest, while as Prime Minister, he strengthened the country strategically and economically. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna's respected Atal ji on his death anniversary," Shah posted on X.
Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.
 
 
Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

President Murmu conferred with Timor-Leste's highest civilian award

President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu holds discussions with Timor Leste prez on boosting ties

Droupadi Mumru

Prez Murmu lays wreath at Pukeahu War National Memorial Park in New Zealand

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Winston Peters, Winston, Peters, New Zealand Deputy PM

Prez Murmu discusses ways to boost bilateral ties with New Zealand's Dy PM

Droupadi Murmu, New Zealand

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in New Zealand to boost bilateral ties

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian President India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon