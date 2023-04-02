19 passengers injured as Uttarakhand Roadways bus falls into gorge

Nineteen passengers were injured on Sunday when an Uttarakhand Roadways bus fell into a gorge while travelling from Mussoorie to Dehradun, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred near the ITBP camp.

The injured were pulled out of the 70-metre deep gorge and rushed to a hospital where the condition of three is said to be serious.

The accident took place apparently after the brakes of the bus failed, police said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the accident and asked officials to make all arrangements for the treatment of the injured.