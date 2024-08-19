Business Standard
Home / India News / 19 students hospitalised in Bengaluru after exposure to rat repellent spray

19 students hospitalised in Bengaluru after exposure to rat repellent spray

A total of 19 students were sick due to breathing problems due to the presence of poisonous substances

hospitals health hospital bed

9 students of Bengaluru's College student hostel were taken to hospital after they faced breathing problems. Representative Picture

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 19 students of Bengaluru's Adarsh Nursing College student hostel were taken to the hospital after they faced breathing problems because of the rat repellent that was sprayed by the hostel management to drive away rats, on the night of August 18, officials said on Monday.
"A total of 19 students were sick due to breathing problems due to the presence of poisonous substances and they were immediately admitted to the nearby hospitals along with the other students in the hostel and the staff of the hostel and the public," West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police S Girish said.
According to the West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, three of the 19 students are seriously ill and are shifted to the ICU.
"Almost all the students have received treatment in the hospitals and are healthy, among them three students named Jayan Varghese, Dileesh and Jo Mon are seriously ill and are being admitted to the ICU," West Bengaluru DCP said.
A case will be registered under section 286 BNS against the hostel management staff who sprinkled rat poison, he added.
Further details are awaited.

Topics : Bengaluru hospitals Karnataka

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

