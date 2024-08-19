Kolkata rape case: MHA directs states, UTs to give updates every 2 hours

Doctors and medical students stage a protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at civil hospital in Solapur. (Photo: PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the police departments across all states and union territories to submit law and order situation reports every two hours. This directive comes in response to protests by doctors, nursing staff, and others following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

In a fax sent to the police chiefs, the home ministry emphasised the need for close monitoring of the law and order situation in light of the ongoing demonstrations.

“Competent authority has desired to monitor the law and order situation of your state against the murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by fax, email, or WhatsApp from 1600 hours today,” the MHA said in the fax message.





The home ministry has provided state police forces with fax numbers, WhatsApp contacts, and an email address for submitting their situation reports every two hours.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Top updates

1) The autopsy report stated that the cause of death was “manual strangulation associated with smothering”, India Today reported. The report revealed over 14 injuries, along with signs of forceful penetration. Additionally, it mentioned hemorrhaging in the lungs and the presence of blood clots in the body, though no fractures were found. The cause of death was confirmed as “manual strangulation associated with smothering”, and the death was classified as a homicide.

2) In response to the incident, the West Bengal government has implemented several measures aimed at enhancing women’s safety in the workplace, with a special emphasis on state-operated hospitals.

These initiatives include creating designated retiring rooms and the establishment of ‘safe zones’ monitored by CCTVs, specifically designed to protect women working night shifts.

3) Resident doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and various hospitals in Delhi have planned a unique ‘OPD’ protest in response to the brutal rape and murder of a female trainee doctor and the recent assault at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, where the incident occurred.

According to a press release issued by the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) on Sunday, the medical professionals will initiate their protest by offering OPD services on the road outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi, where the Union Health Ministry office is located, starting Monday.

4) The mother of the 31-year-old junior doctor has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to suppress the growing protests across the state in response to the horrific crime. She also criticised the Kolkata Police for failing to thoroughly investigate the incident, as reported by news agency PTI.