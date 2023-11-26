Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

2 BRO officials injured in road accident on way to Silkyara tunnel

The impact was such that their vehicle was dragged for a few metres before it stopped by the parapet along the hill road. The front portion of the SUV was completely damaged, the official added

tunnel

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two BRO officials were injured after their SUV was hit by a private bus near the Silkyara tunnel site on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred just half a kilometre away from the tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for 14 days, when three Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials were on the way to the site in their official vehicle.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
An overloaded private bus coming from the opposite side rammed into their vehicle, an official said.
The impact was such that their vehicle was dragged for a few metres before it stopped by the parapet along the hill road. The front portion of the SUV was completely damaged, the official added.
Two BRO officials of the three travelling in the vehicle sustained head injuries in the accident, the official further said.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were discharged after being given stitches.
The matter is being probed, a police officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Silkyara tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling of 20 metres done on first day

U'khand tunnel rescue: Efforts on to retrieve broken parts of auger machine

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

U'khand tunnel rescue: BRO to transport machines for vertical drilling

Drilling at Silkyara tunnel on hold for another day, workers await rescue

Prez bats for all-India judicial service to nurture talents in judiciary

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Revisit safety guidelines, say experts

Why Uttar Pradesh govt's crackdown on halal is too close to the bone

Vertical drilling begins in Uttarkashi tunnel to rescue trapped workers

Talks on with Adani group on Tajpur port construction: Bengal minister

Topics : Uttarakhand road accident

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon