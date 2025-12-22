2025 marks PM Narendra Modi's busiest foreign travel year in a decade

Last week, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi returned from a four-day, three-nation foreign visit, the highlight of which was the signing of the India-Oman free-trade pact, or Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

With his return from Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman on December 18, the PM had undertaken 11 foreign tours, visited 23 countries and spent 42 days abroad in 2025, according to an analysis of data available on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) websites.

This is the highest number of countries Modi has visited in a single year since 2015, his first full calendar