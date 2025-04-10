Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
22 held over violence during protests against Waqf Act in WB's Murshidabad

22 held over violence during protests against Waqf Act in WB's Murshidabad

The official further said that the situation remains under control even though stone pelting occurred

Representative Image: The violence broke out in the Jangipur area on Tuesday during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

In the aftermath of the Jangipur violence, the police administration arrested 22 people and registered a suo-moto case following violence in Jangipura on April 8, an official said. The police also took stock of the situation in the area on Wednesday.

Jangipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ananda Roy told reporters, "22 people have been arrested so far...A suo-motu case has been registered."

SP Roy said on Wednesday that section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been implemented in the violence-hit area, which allows "power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger." The internet services were also suspended in the area, he added.

 

The official further said that the situation remains under control even though stone pelting occurred. Of 22 arrested, eight "miscreants" have been taken into police custody for further investigation, SP Roy added.

"Violence erupted here yesterday. There had been a law and order problem; police took action and made arrests. 163 BNSS is in effect here. The Internet is suspended here. Things are under control...Stone pelting had indeed occurred. Two police vehicles were torched. We have taken all legal actions. 22 miscreants have been arrested, eight of them are being taken into Police custody for further investigation, a case has been registered," the SP said.

The violence broke out in the Jangipur area on Tuesday during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her administration of failing to maintain law and order after violence broke out in the Jangipur area of the Murshidabad district.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, posted a video on X on Tuesday, allegedly showing images of the violent clashes that broke out in the area.

BJP's incharge of the Information & Technology Dept and co-incharge of the party's West Bengal unit, Amit Malviya, posted the order of the Murshidabad District Magistrate ordering the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS, which prohibits assembly of five or more persons at any public place.

According to the order posted by Malviya, the prohibitory orders will be in effect for 48 hours (April 8-April 10).

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Waqf Board West Bengal Mob violence

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

