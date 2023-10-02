close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Stalin fetes Isro scientists from TN, announces award of Rs 25 lakh each

Former ISRO chairman Sivan, Chandrayaan (1 and 2) project director Mylswamy Annadurai and Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre-ISRO V Narayanan were among those honoured today

ISRO

ISRO

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced that a cash award of Rs 25 lakh would be given to each of the nine eminent space scientists from Tamil Nadu, including K Sivan and Mylswamy Annadurai, in recognition of their services to the nation.
At a function organised to felicitate the ISRO scientists from Tamil Nadu, Stalin, in his address, said that alongside the news of the success of Chandrayaan-3, the information about the Tamils associated with such missions too had spread everywhere.
Recalling the words of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, he said the late leader had wondered aloud why Tamil Nadu had not been the home of icons in the league of physicist Albert Einstein and inventor Thomas Alva Edison. "Today, however, the state has so many stalwarts in the field of science," Stalin said, listing the names of the noted ISRO personalities who hail from the state.
Former ISRO chairman Sivan, Chandrayaan (1 and 2) project director Mylswamy Annadurai and Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre-ISRO V Narayanan were among those honoured today.
Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre A Rajarajan, distinguished ISRO scientist M Sankaran and Chandrayaan-3 project director P Veeramuthuvel were also among those who were felicitated.
ISRO's M Vanitha and Nigar Shaji and ISRO-Propulsion Complex Director J Asir Packiaraj are the others who were feted by the CM today.

Also Read

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin: Union minister Chandrasekhar

Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

Stalin announces financial assistance for Balasore train accident victims

Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes to Amit Shah

Will achieve road safety targets set in Stockholm Declaration: Gadkari

Oppn dividing society on caste, says PM on day Bihar released caste census

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at High Commission of India in London

Govt to set up ITBP's intelligence gathering posts along China border

Bhiwandi, Kolkata, Arrah among world's top 10 cities with slowest traffic

Speaking of the Tamil language, the chief minister said it is all about scientific knowledge. He also expressed pride at the fact that of the nine scientists, six had studied in government schools in the state.
They are from humble family backgrounds, born in small towns and by educating themselves, they have seen personal development, he said. First generation graduates, they became scientists and among the nine, two are women, which symbolises social justice, he added.
Tamil Nadu's young generation should emulate them and grow, he said. Underlining that all three project directors for Chandrayaan 1 (Mylswamy), 2 (Vanitha) and 3 (Veeramuthuvel) hail from Tamil Nadu, he said it made the state proud.
To celebrate it, Stalin said he is making two announcements. One, a sum of Rs 25 lakh would be provided to each of the nine scientists in recognition of their hardwork. "I appeal to you to accept it and bring more and more laurels to India," the chief minister said.
Second, a scholarship named after renowned scientists would be provided to nine postgraduate engineering students to nurture the spirit to make scientific inventions, he said, adding that a Rs 10 crore corpus would be set up for the purpose.
All expenditure including tuition and hostel fees would be borne by the government, he added.
Government school students who studied undergraduate engineering courses by availing the 7.5 per cent reservation (and received financial assistance for the UG course from government) for state-run school students are eligible for the PG scholarship.
Stalin lauded the scientists for bringing laurels to Tamil Nadu and presented them with shawls and mementos.
Ministers including K Ponmudi (Higher Education), Duraimurugan (Water Resources), E V Velu (Public Works), Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials took part in the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin ISRO Tamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon