Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express stopped after noticing ballast on track

The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train narrowly escaped a major accident on Monday morning due to timely intervention by an alert driver who stopped the train at Gangarar-Soniyana section after noticing some ballast placed on the track, officials said.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran CPRO-North Western Railway, the stoppage was due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one foot each, in the joggle plate of the track.

Captain Kiran also said that an FIR is being registered into the matter and strict action will be taken against the accused involved.

The incident occurred at around 09:55 a.m. in the jurisdiction of Bhilwara. The location comes under the jurisdiction of Gangarar in Chittaurgarh district.

"A Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur Express travelling from the Gangarar-Soniyana section was stopped due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one foot each, in the joggle plate on the said route. An FIR is being registered. Strict action will be taken against those involved in this," Captain Shashi Kiran said.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express to now halt at four stations Full trial run for Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express underway Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today 2.5 mn fake MGNREGA job cards issued in WB, Centre mulling probe: Giriraj Stalin fetes Isro scientists from TN, announces award of Rs 25 lakh each Will achieve road safety targets set in Stockholm Declaration: Gadkari Oppn dividing society on caste, says PM on day Bihar released caste census Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at High Commission of India in London