Business Standard
Home / India News / 27 TN pilgrims stranded on flooded causeway in Gujarat rescued in operation

27 TN pilgrims stranded on flooded causeway in Gujarat rescued in operation

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening

NDRF, landslide

Representative Image: In an overnight operation, 29 persons, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued. Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Bhavnagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In an overnight operation, 29 persons, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued from a bus that was stranded on a flooded causeway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, officials said on Friday.

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening, said District Collector RK Mehta, who was at the spot to supervise the rescue operation that went on for nearly eight hours.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The pilgrims were headed towards Bhavnagar city after visiting Nishkalank Mahadev temple near the village. Due to heavy rains in the region, the causeway on the river was submerged. Despite that, the bus driver decided to cross the river, said Mehta.

 

However, due to the force of the water, the front of the bus dipped into the river while the rear remained stuck on the causeway, he said.

During the operation, rescuers reached the site in a mini-truck and transferred all the 27 pilgrims from the bus, its driver and cleaner to the vehicle through the rear window of the bus, he said.

But there was more challenge ahead.

More From This Section

Kerala High court

Only 13% of high court judges declare assets, Kerala leads disclosure rates

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

LIVE: Shot in 'self-defence,' says Devendra Fadnavis on Badlapur sexual assault accused's encounter

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi directs officials to implement relief measures amid heavy rain

BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels restored after hacking incident

hemant soren

Hemant Soren rolls out Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers before state polls

The mini-truck carrying the 29 persons also got stranded on the causeway, said Mehta, adding that most of the pilgrims were senior citizens.

We then sent a large truck and transferred these 29 persons on that vehicle. Around 3 am, after nearly eight hours, all of them were brought to safety. We provided them with accommodation and food in Bhavnagar. We have also conducted their medical tests, said the collector.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Heavy rain lashes Chennai, leaving many parts of city waterlogged

MK Stalin, Stalin

Centre seeks CM Stalin's intervention to resolve ongoing Samsung strike

Foxconn

Foxconn eyes $1 bn investment for smartphone display assembly in Tamil Nadu

Samsung India

Workers paid 1.8x of average industry salary in Sriperumbudur: Samsung

RN Ravi

Secularism is 'European concept not Bhartiya': Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Topics : Tamil Nadu Gujarat Floods Puducherry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon