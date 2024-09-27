Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Cisco inaugurates manufacturing facility in Chennai; to create 1,200 jobs

Cisco inaugurates manufacturing facility in Chennai; to create 1,200 jobs

The facility was launched by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins. Other key dignitaries included Cisco India President Daisy Chittilapilly and other

Cisco Chennai

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and other key members at the Chennai facility on September 27. (X/@JM_Scindia)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to boost its local production capabilities, Cisco has opened its first manufacturing facility in Chennai, the US multinational technology major announced on Friday. With this move, Cisco aims to generate over $1.3 billion annually, enhancing both exports and domestic production.

The project is expected to create 1,200 jobs in Tamil Nadu. To establish the facility, Cisco has partnered with Flex. The unit will initially focus on Cisco's Network Convergence System (NCS) 540 Series of routers. The company plans to produce top-tier routing and switching products at the site to meet growing demand.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Cisco stated, “This state-of-the-art site will produce a range of Cisco’s best-in-class routing and switching products to meet the rapidly growing technology needs of organisations in India and around the world.”

The facility was inaugurated by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and Cisco India President Daisy Chittilapilly.

More From This Section

steel

Govt considering RINL merger with SAIL to ensure survival of Vizag plant

Walt Disney Co

Disney layoffs: Over 300 corporate positions cut amid declining profits

gavel law cases

NCLAT grants two weeks time for Supertech Township's settlement proposal

Meesho

Meesho expands portfolio with Bajaj, Himalaya, Bata amid festive jingles

Stress, Depress, Sadness, Employee

EY employee's death prompts Big Four to relook work culture norms


“Cisco has collaborated with Flex to successfully build the Chennai site and bring advanced telecom technology that can help connect citizens in India and globally. This is the next milestone in Cisco and Flex’s longstanding 25-year partnership to ramp up manufacturing across the globe with speed, resilience, and sustainable practices,” the company said.

Going forward, the company plans to focus on advanced printed circuit board (PCB) assembly and industrial-grade products built to withstand severe environmental conditions. Additionally, it will produce complex products requiring thousands of individual components to meet the demands of advanced networking equipment.

Notably, like many others, Cisco is also dealing with the impact of declining demand amid a global economic slowdown, prompting the US tech major to take measures such as cost management through layoffs. According to a report by TechCrunch, Cisco recently laid off more than 5,000 employees, marking the second round of layoffs this year

Also Read

cisco, Cisco Systems

Cisco's second 2024 layoff: 5,600 jobs cut, shifts focus to AI growth

cisco, Cisco Systems

Cisco cuts 7% of workforce, as it shifts focus to AI, cybersecurity

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

Cisco to lay off thousands more in second job cut this year: Report

China Taiwan

Amidst Chinese cyberattacks, Cisco to set up cybersecurity centre in Taiwan

artificial intelligence machine learning

Cisco launches $1 bn AI investment fund to develop reliable solutions

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Cisco Cisco Systems BS Web Reports United States Tamil Nadu Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon