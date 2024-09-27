Business Standard
CM Yogi directs officials to implement relief measures amid heavy rain

The chief minister directed that families affected by loss of life due to the disaster should receive relief funds immediately

Several districts in the state have been receiving heavy rain showers of late. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials in rain-hit districts to promptly carry out relief operations.

He emphasised the need for officials to monitor the situation on the ground and provide assistance to those impacted, according to an official statement.

The chief minister directed that families affected by loss of life due to the disaster should receive relief funds immediately, it said.

Additionally, he called for immediate financial assistance to those whose homes or livestock have been damaged, it added.

Several districts in the state have been receiving heavy rain showers of late.

 

In its forecast for Friday, the India Meteorological Department has warned of very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning and squall in Uttar Pradesh.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

