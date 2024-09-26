Heavy rain lashes Chennai, leaving many parts of city waterlogged

Business Standard
Representative Image: Heavy rain lashed Chennai Wednesday night, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged.

ANI
Sep 26 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Heavy rain lashed Chennai Wednesday night, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged.
The rain in the city started after 6 pm yesterday, and it continued late into the night. Power outages and traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the city.
According to the officials, from yesterday 8.30 am to today 5.30 am, Nungambakkam received 7.42 cm rainfall and Menambakkam received 7.12 cm rainfall.
Tiruvallur, Vellore and Cuddalore districts of the state and Puducherry also received downpour yesterday night.
Valparai weather station in Coimbatore received 8.0 mm rainfall, Thiruttani weather station in Tiruvallur district recorded 5.0 mm rainfall, Cuddalore weather station recorded 0.2 mm rainfall, Vellore weather station recorded 0.4 mm rainfall, and Puducherry recorded 0.3 mm rainfall.
 
The regional meteorological centre here has forecasted light to moderate rains in north Tamil Nadu till the weekend.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted rain in several districts of Telangana today.
"Presently, the weather situations indicate that yesterday's low-pressure area or west central bay and adjoining areas has become less marked this morning, and its associated cyclonic circulation today lies over south Chhatisgarh and its adjoining areas up to 5.8 km height," K Nagaratna, Hyderabad IMD Director, told ANI on Wednesday.
"Under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over many places today and tomorrow over few places and heavy rainfall at one or two places today over northern districts and northeast districts and some parts of Jangaon, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Warangal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Mancherial, and adjoining areas tomorrow. Moderate and light to moderate rains are likely to occur in a few places in some districts, and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in one or two places in the northern districts of Telangana. Hyderabad city is very likely to have light to moderate rains over a few places. Intermittently light and moderate rains are likely to occur, and tomorrow light rains are likely to occur at one or two places in some parts of the city," Nagaratna added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

