3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad

The coal mine collapsed at 10:30 am when local villagers were engaged in mining; the exact number of people killed or trapped is still unknown, says DSP Abhishek Kuma

BS Web Team New Delhi
coal, coal mines

Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Topics : Coal mines Jharkhand illegal mining coal mining

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad

