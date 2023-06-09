Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced the construction of a high-security digital jail over 50 acres of land near Ludhiana for hearing of cases related to dreaded criminals within the jail complex only.

Addressing a gathering after handing over the appointment letters to the newly recruited Jail Warders in Ladda Kothi in Sangrur, the Chief Minister said Rs 100 crore has been approved by the Government of India to set up the digital jail.

He said the judges will have separate cabins in the jail. "The Jail Department will also have its ultra modern office in Mohali for which land has been identified," the Chief Minister said.

He said that all-out efforts are being made to modernize the police force on scientific lines. He said Punjab Police are being updated to tackle cyber crime and various new reforms are being introduced.

Mann said high-tech jammers and other equipment are being installed inside the jails to check use of mobile phones from inside the prison.

Likewise, the Chief Minister also announced that anti-drone technology is being introduced in Punjab Police to check the infiltration through drones from across the border.

Mann said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that Punjab Police are the best force across the country. He said massive efforts are being made to transform the police stations by pumping in a number of resources, adding infrastructure in terms of vehicles, weapons and others are also being spruced up in the department.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Punjab will be soon joining hands with multinational Google to update the state police on modern lines. A comprehensive blueprint has already been prepared and the formal agreement will be signed soon.

CM Mann said it will help in enhancing the efficiency of Punjab Police to tackle any sort of unforeseen challenge in the state.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said several initiatives are being taken for reforming the inmates in jails so that they can learn something in life.

