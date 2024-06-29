Business Standard
4 persons killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the fire

Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the fire | Representative image| (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Four workers were killed and another person was injured on Saturday following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near here, police said.

The workers were killed on the spot and the cause for the explosion and blaze is suspected to be mishandling the chemical ingredients, the raw materials, that go into the making of firecrackers, a senior district police official said.
Another person who was in the vicinity was injured and buildings --rooms earmarked for specific tasks involved in manufacturing processes-- have suffered damage, he added.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

