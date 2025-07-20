Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP govt transforming states into hubs of development, says Amit Shah

BJP govt transforming states into hubs of development, says Amit Shah

Shah took a strong swipe at the Congress party, accusing them of torturing agitators when the people of Uttarakhand were fighting for the demand of a state

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that investments worth over ₹1 trillion have been grounded in Uttarakhand in the past two years. He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments were committed to the development of states, enabling them to attract industries and generate employment.

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji, BJP governments are transforming states into hubs of good governance and development, making them preferred destinations for investment, industry, and employment. I am delighted that in Uttarakhand, over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investments have already been grounded in the past two years," Shah posted on X.

 

"On this occasion, I interacted with investors and young entrepreneurs at the 'Uttarakhand Investment Festival - 2025' held in Rudrapur. In the double-engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand is emerging as a new hotspot for sectors ranging from tourism to healthcare, infrastructure, and food processing," he added. 

Earlier on Saturday, Shah addressed the 'Uttarakhand Investment Festival - 2025', organized on the occasion of the realisation of ₹1 trillion worth of investments in Uttarakhand, and the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of various development projects worth ₹1,271 crore by the state government.

The Home Minister was also felicitated by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who joined him for the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for various schemes under the Uttarakhand government.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar Arvind Kumar Sharma

'Na bijli ayegi na bill': BJP leader mocks ally Nitish Kumar's poll promise

PremiumTDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

To SIR, with reservations: The TDP-BJP test in the monsoon session

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

'Jungle raj' AAP alleges, over 45 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to visit Bengal amid migrant row, launch ₹5K cr projects, address rally

odisha, balasore student death, protests

Highlights: 12-hour Odisha bandh today over student's suicide

Shah took a strong swipe at the Congress party, accusing them of "torturing agitators" when the people of Uttarakhand were fighting for the demand of a state.

Meanwhile, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday praised the massive success of Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav, calling the Rs 1 lakh crore investment a "foundation stone for the state's golden future."

Speaking at the investment summit held in Rudrapur, Ramdev said that Uttarakhand had emerged as a global hub for wellness, spirituality, education, and health, and that the investment push would only boost its stature further.

"This festival, which gathered an investment of more than one lakh crore rupees, will lay a new foundation stone for its golden future," he told mediapersons.

He later added, "An investment of more than one lakh crore rupees is a huge achievement... Today, Uttarakhand has become a huge destination for health, education, religion, and spirituality worldwide."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that terrorism and Naxalism no longer dare to raise their heads in the country, crediting the nation's leadership for creating a secure environment that supports economic growth and investment.

Dhami described the event as a historic moment for the state's development.

"...Today, terrorism and Naxalism in the country dare not raise their heads. Today, the country has also set new benchmarks in the field of cooperation...Today's occasion has been marked as an important chapter in Uttarakhand's development journey. We are holding the third....ceremony of the Uttarakhand Global Investment Summit..." he said while addressing investors and dignitaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Nation first, parties are means to make country better: Shashi Tharoor

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

ED targeting Vadra to malign Gandhi family, Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

'Trump missile' fired 24th time, PM must make statement in Parliament: Cong

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Hemant Soren

CM Hemant Soren urges Shah to waive ₹13,300 cr CRPF dues for anti-naxal ops

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Hounded' by govt for 10 years: Rahul slams ED chargesheet against Vadra

Topics : Amit Shah BJP Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon