308 stubble burning incidents recorded in Punjab since September 15

308 stubble burning incidents recorded in Punjab since September 15

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Punjab saw 10,909 farm fires in 2024 as compared to 36,663 in 2023, registering a 70 per cent decrease in farm fires.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

The number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab has reached 308, with Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts accounting for the majority of such cases, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board data.

At 113, Tarn Taran district has witnessed maximum stubble burning cases in Punjab so far, followed by Amritsar with 104 cases, as many farmers continue to burn crop residue, ignoring the state government's appeals to stop the practice.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

As the window for the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after the paddy harvest in October and November, many farmers set their fields on fire to clear off the residue for sowing the next crop.

 

Punjab saw 308 fire incidents between September 15 and October 19, as per the data of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Among other districts, 16 stubble burning cases have been reported in Ferozepur, 15 in Patiala and seven in Gurdaspur, as per the data.

Indicating a surge in the number of farm fires over the past week, stubble burning incidents reached 308 from 116 on October 11.

A fine of over Rs 6.5 lakh in the form of environmental compensation has been imposed in 132 cases so far, as per the PPCB data. Of the total fine, over Rs 4.70 lakh has been recovered.

Additionally, 147 FIRs, which include 61 in Tarn Taran and 37 in Amritsar, have been registered over stubble burning incidents.

Cases have been registered under Section 223 (disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While the state government has launched a campaign to highlight the ill-effects of stubble burning and benefits of crop residue management machinery, it is still practised by many farmers to clear crop residue.

Punjab saw 10,909 farm fires in 2024 as compared to 36,663 in 2023, registering a 70 per cent decrease in farm fires.

The state had recorded 49,922 fire events in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar witnessing large number of stubble burning incidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Stubble burning Punjab Haryana

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

