Home / India News / Vaishnaw visits railways war room, encourages staff morale for festive duty

Vaishnaw conducted a surprise inspection of Anand Vihar Railway Station today to ensure passenger safety and convenience during the festive season

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday visited War Room at Railway Board and took stock of passenger movement during the festive season. He encouraged the staff morale for working 24x7 and wished them on the occasion of Diwali, the Ministry of Railways said.

On Sunday, Vaishnaw conducted a surprise inspection of Anand Vihar Railway Station today to ensure passenger safety and convenience during the festive season..

The Union Minister inspected the holding area at the station and also interacted directly with passengers. During the interaction, he took feedback from passengers regarding the cleanliness of the station premises and the facilities being provided.

 

The release statted that, Vaishnaw said that the Railways have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that passengers face no inconvenience despite the huge rush. He said passenger convenience and safety are the top priorities. He also stated that strict action is being taken against those who circulate fake videos about the Railways on social media and appealed to the public not to circulate such videos.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that these comprehensive arrangements for crowd management and passenger facilities will ensure smooth and safe travel for millions of passengers during the upcoming major festivals like Diwali and Chhath.

The Union Minister said that 12 lakh railway employees are working day and night during the festive season, operating as many trains as possible.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Vaishnaw inaugurated new platforms, platform upgrades and extensions, and an integrated passenger information system at 65 small and medium stations in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Printed blanket covers were also launched for all AC class passengers of the Jaipur-Asarwa Express.

While speaking with the media, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Today, a new initiative has been started in the railways, which is an attempt to bring a major change in the lives of passengers. The use of blankets in the railway system has always been there, but there has always been a doubt regarding the blankets, and to eliminate that, the arrangement of blanket covers has been started in one train as a pilot program from Jaipur Railway Station."

He stated, "If this experiment is successful, it will be extended across the country, at the same time, facilities should also be increased at small stations, especially the height of the platform, signboards, information systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

