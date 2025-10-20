Monday, October 20, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ex-Maharashtra minister, BJP leader Mahadeorao Shivankar passes away at 85

Ex-Maharashtra minister, BJP leader Mahadeorao Shivankar passes away at 85

Shivankar (85) breathed his last at his residence in Amgaon in the early hours of the day, his son Vijay Shivankar said

Mahadevrao Shivankar

The veteran leader also served as the national president of the BJP farmers' cell. Image: X@misanjeevnaik

Press Trust of India Gondia
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former minister and veteran BJP leader Mahadeorao Sukhaji Shivankar died after a prolonged illness in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday, family sources said.

Shivankar (85) breathed his last at his residence in Amgaon in the early hours of the day, his son Vijay Shivankar said.

He was a five-time MLA from the Amgaon constituency and had represented the Chimur constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The veteran leader also served as the national president of the BJP farmers' cell.

Shivankar had announced the bifurcation of Bhandara district and the formation of the new Gondia district on January 26, 1999.

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

Bihar polls: BJP accuses Mahagathbandhan of 'selling tickets for money'

congress

BJP promoting 'corporate Hindutva' by selling names of deities: Congress

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala BJP accuses CPI(M) of using hijab row to divert from Sabarimala case

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Major cabinet rejig in Gujarat today: 22 ministers expected to take oath

He served as the state irrigation and finance minister in the Manohar Joshi government in Maharashtra in the 1990s.

 

Shivankar is survived by his sons, Vijay and Sanjay Shivankar, and a daughter.

The last rites will be conducted at Sakhritla Ghat in Amgaon on Tuesday, and the funeral procession will begin at 10 a.m. from Shivankar's residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC refers to larger bench on parity between AYUSH, allopathic doctors

solar projects

UP plans solar projects worth ₹35,000 crore to reach 22,000 Mw by 2028premium

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

IMD issues cyclone alert in Andaman & Nicobar Islands; heavy rains likely

Zubeen Garg

Assam Police team reaches Singapore to probe singer Zubeen Garg's death

Fire, Fire accident

23 Indian crew members rescued from burning LPG tanker off Yemen coast

Topics : BJP Maharashtra Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon