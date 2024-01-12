39 Delhi-bound trains running late amid zero visibility in national capital

The train services' disruption followed as Delhi reported zero visibility at its Palam weather station on Friday morning.

Train delay updates: Delhi and the rest of North India continue to shiver in cold wave conditions, with minimum temperatures recorded below 8 degrees Celsius at most of the weather stations on Friday. Dense fog conditions prevailed in the national capital and elsewhere, resulting in extended passenger train delays and causing inconvenience to the people travelling.

According to the latest information available, a total of 39 trains arriving at Delhi are running late as the officials remain cautious over poor visibility.

The train services' disruption followed as Delhi reported zero visibility at its Palam weather station on Friday morning. However, the Safdarjung station, which is the official weather station of the national capital, reported 200 metres visibility amid dense fog. Delhi also recorded season's lowest temperature with the minimum dipping to 3.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Six long-distance trains running four hours late

A total of six long-distance trains are running four hours late, the officials said. These include Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail, Seoni-Ferozpur Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, and Amritsar-Nanded Express and are likely to arrive four hours late behind schedule.

Three trains, Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Katihar-Amritsar Express, and Khajarao-Kurukshetra Express, are running about six hours behind their schedule.

Two trains, Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express and Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail, are running five hours late, the official information said.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express running two hours late

About 10 trains were reported behind their schedule by two hours. These include Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas, Bangalore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express.

Meanwhile, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Maa Belhi Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction are running up to 1.5 hour late.

(With inputs from ANI)