Asian Games schedule on Sept 21: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football

India cricket team will begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign on Thursday (September 21, 2023) as they lock horns with Malaysia in the quarterfinals at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou. With regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur facing a two-match ban due to unruly behaviour against Bangladesh, Smriti Mandhana will lead the Women In Blue in the continental event. India got direct qualification for the quarterfinal, while Malaysia defeated Hong Kong to find a place in the last 8.

India women's cricket team squad for Asian Games 2023



Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque

India vs Malaysia women's cricket schedule

Day and Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Also Read Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1 Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round Asiad 2023: Indian women's cricket team make deubt, enter quarterfinals Asiad 2023: Indian hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh eyes direct berth to Olympics Asiad 2023: After China debacle, India face Bangladesh in must-win match Asiad 2023: NRAI approaches OCA to get accreditation for skeet coach

Match timings: 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Malaysia women's cricket team squad for Asiad 2023

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa (VC), Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Ainur Amelina, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (WK), Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa (WK), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Nor Zulaika.

Asiad 2023: India Rowing schedule

Multiple events start at 6:40 AM IST.

India Sailing schedule

Multiple events start at 8:30 AM IST onwards.

Asian Games 2023 India football schedule

Indian men's and women's will be in action on September 21 in the Asiad 2023. This will be the men's team's second match of the continental event after they lost their Asian Games 2023 opener against the hosts China. While the Indian women's football team will begin their campaign in Hangzhou 2022 games.

India men's football schedule in Asian Games 2023

When will the India vs Bangladesh football match take place in the Asian Games?

India will face Bangladesh in a do-or-die game in Asian Games on September 21, 2023.

What is the match timing of India vs Bangladesh football live match time in Asian Games 2023.

India vs Bangladesh football live match will begin at 1 PM IST.



What is the venue of India vs Bangladesh football match in Asiad 2023?

The match will take place at Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou

India women's football schedule in Asian Games 2023

Day and Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Match timings: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou