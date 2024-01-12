National Youth Day 2024: Date, history, importance and celebration

The National Youth Day marks the birth anniversary of a great Indian Saint, Spiritual Leader, and philosopher – Swami Vivekananda . Vivekananda was Ramakrishna Paramhansa's chief disciple in the 19th century. He founded the Ramakrishna Math, a monastic order in Kolkata based on his guru's teachings, and the Ramakrishna Mission, a global spiritual movement based on Vedanta, an ancient Hindu philosophy.

In India, his birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day to honour one of the greatest spiritual and philosophical leaders of all time and to recollect his ideas on how young people should take part in the modern world while upholding their values.

National Youth Day 2024: Theme

National Youth Day 2024 is marked every year on January 12th. It is an occasion that celebrates the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. “Arise, Awake, and Realise the Power You Hold” is the theme for National Youth Day 2024.

National Youth Day: History and Importance

In 1984, the government of India chose to observe Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary to the world as the National Youth Day. Since then, the day has been observed annually to promote Swami Vivekananda's ideas, teachings, and way of life among young people.

On this day, many programmes are coordinated in various parts of the nation, including at the centres of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

At schools, universities, and other educational foundations, occasions like competitions, debates, and seminars are held on this day.

National Youth Day 2024: Celebration

The celebrations of National Youth Day take different forms across the nation – from meaningful speeches and musical performances to meaningful seminars and dynamic youth shows.

Educational discussions and rivalries, including yoga practice, introductions, and writing competitions, further connect with youthful personalities and promote consciousness of individuals' rights.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra on January 12 and address the young people of the country.

Happy Youth day: Wishes

• Ignite your passions, embrace challenges, and leave your mark on the world. Happy National Youth Day!

• Let your voice be heard, your ideas valued, and your spirit unshakeable. Happy National Youth Day!

• Nurture your talents, chase your dreams, and build a brighter future for all. Happy National Youth Day!

• Believe in yourself, break barriers, and be the change you wish to see. Happy National Youth Day!

• Embrace innovation, push boundaries, and never stop learning. Happy National Youth Day!