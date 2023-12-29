Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

397 Maoists arrested, 9 killed, 26 surrendered in J'khand this year: Police

Jharkhand police on Friday said 397 Maoists were arrested, nine killed, and 26 surrendered before security forces across the state this year

Representative image (Photo: Za Rodinu/Creative Commons)

Representative image (Photo: Za Rodinu/Creative Commons)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand police on Friday said 397 Maoists were arrested, nine killed, and 26 surrendered before security forces across the state this year.
A special area committee member, a regional committee member, five zonal commanders, and 11 sub-zonal commanders were among those arrested. These individuals had a combined bounty of Rs 1.01 crore on their heads, a statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Police also seized 152 arms, including 27 police weapons, 10,350 ammunition, and 244 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) over the past 12 months.
The state police headquarters released the data on the occasion of the Hemant Soren government's four-year anniversary.
Police said over the past four years, 1,617 Naxals have been arrested, including members from banned outfits such as CPI (Maoist), People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), and Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP).
Since January 1, 2020, a total of 74 Maoists surrendered before the security forces, and 792 arms, including 158 police arms, and 1,882 IEDs have been recovered.
Additionally, 40 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces, and a levy amount of Rs 160.81 lakh was confiscated from them, according to the release.
The department also claimed to have launched a major crackdown against cybercriminals this year.
Since January 1, a total of 1,172 FIRs have been filed against cybercrime, and 834 individuals have been arrested for such crimes.
Furthermore, operations have resulted in the recovery of 1,417 mobile phones, 2,328 SIM cards, 470 ATM cards, 128 passbooks, 23 laptops, 37 cheque books, Rs 54.31 lakh, and 3,300 Taiwan dollars.
As part of actions against organised crime, 248 criminals have been arrested and 129 arms and 1,677 cartridges have been seized, according to the release.

Also Read

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review: Spatial sound in minimal setup

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini review: Expansive sound, compact form factor

PM Modi 'Mehengaai Man', his govt must act to control rising prices: Cong

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore through sale of tomatoes amid price hike

From Article 370 to demonetisation, key judgements delivered in 2023

Fire destroys factory in Maharashtra's Thane district; no injuries

Two alliance leaders to take oath as ministers in Kerala's CPI(M)-led govt

Thick fog blankets large parts of Punjab, Haryana; visibility compromised

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maoist attack Maoists Maoists encounter Jharkhand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon