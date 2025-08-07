Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
4 persons detected with Guillain-Barre Syndrome in MP's Mandsaur: Official

GBS is a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis

Four persons have been diagnosed with the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Mandsaur. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mandsaur (MP)
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four persons have been diagnosed with the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare immunological nerve disorder, at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, an official said on Thursday.

Some (suspected) cases of GBS have been reported in Multanpura village, but their number is still less, Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg told PTI Videos.

"A total of seven such cases have been reported, and the infection has been confirmed in four of them," she said.

After the confirmation of GBS, investigation and survey teams have been deployed in Multanpura. They were going door-to-door to find out if anyone else was suffering from the disease, she said.

 

GBS is a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Though it is uncommon, it can affect anyone and usually occurs after infection. Early identification of GBS symptoms and timely treatment are crucial for recovery.

Garg said they have got information that some patients suffering from GBS were taking treatment outside Mandsaur in Ahmedabad and Indore.

The medical records of such patients were also being examined to find out how they contracted the disease, she said.

Dr Shubham Silawat, in-charge of the district hospital and the survey, said a person suffering from GBS may have initial symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, muscle weakness and tingling.

Earlier this year, nearly 200 cases of GBS were reported from parts of Maharashtra's Pune district as well as a few in other places, including Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

