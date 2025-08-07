Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / LIVE news updates: ED raids in Lucknow in case against ex-UP Invest CEO
Live

LIVE news updates: ED raids in Lucknow in case against ex-UP Invest CEO

Latest LIVE updates: Catch all the news developments here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers and dairy sector, and declared he was prepared to bear a significant personal cost if necessary.
 
The statement came a day after Trump ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, even as the two nations discuss a bilateral trade deal. The trade deal has been struck over the US demand for greater access to India's agricultural and dairy market.
 
It wants reduced tariffs on products like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds and ethanol, as well as increased access for US dairy products. New Delhi is, however, resisting these demands as these will have a direct bearing on farmers. 

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches here in connection with a money laundering case against suspended IAS officer and former Invest Uttar Pradesh CEO Abhishek Prakash, official sources said.

Four premises linked to alleged middleman Nikant Jain, who allegedly asked for a bribe on behalf of Prakash, are being searched in the city under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Apart from Jain's house, two premises registered as offices of companies related to him and his family members are being searched. The fourth is a hotel where his family members are common directors, they said.

Jain was arrested earlier by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Prakash, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was suspended in March this year by the Uttar Pradesh government after an investor in the solar industry lodged a complaint alleging that Jain demanded a commission to facilitate approvals for projects.

 
11:58 AM

Foreign policy disaster: Kharge on fresh US tariffs on India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods was a foreign policy disaster, and claimed the Modi government is clueless on how to deal with it.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Vladimir Putin BJP Congress israel palestine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon