YouTubers attack: FIRs registered, situation under control in Dharmasthala

YouTubers attack: FIRs registered, situation under control in Dharmasthala

Following the incident, clashes broke out between two groups and the situation has been brought under control

Indian police

According to the district police, two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on Wednesday in connection with the incident. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mangaluru (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the attack on YouTubers by a mob near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada.

Following the incident, clashes broke out between two groups and the situation has been brought under control, they said.

Four men, representing three YouTube channels, including a cameraman, were attacked by a large mob near Dharmasthala on Wednesday evening, when they were interviewing a person, amid an ongoing probe by SIT into the alleged mass burial case, police said.

According to the district police, two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

 

One FIR pertains to the alleged assault on a group of YouTubers and damage caused to their two vehicles. The same complaint also includes an alleged assault on a reporter of a private news channel.

A second case has been registered for unlawful assembly in three locations: Pangala near Dharmasthala, where police resorted to a lathi charge, within the premises of the Dharmasthala police station, and in front of a local hospital.

Doctors treating those who were brought in after the incident have orally confirmed that none of the injured sustained serious harm, based on preliminary medical assessments, police said.

Video footage from the scene is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, and legal action will follow in accordance with the findings, authorities said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : YouTuber YouTube India

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

