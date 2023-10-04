40% of cyber security teams in Indian organisations understaffed: Report

Forty per cent of respondents in India said their cyber security teams are understaffed, according to ISACA’s ninth annual research report on the cyber security threat landscape, hiring, and budgets. The report, sponsored by Adobe, included insights from 113 security leaders in India.

The research said progress has been made in addressing employee retention but it continues to be a challenge. Sixty-nine per cent of survey respondents said they have difficulty in retaining qualified cyber security professionals.

When hiring cyber security professionals, India-based respondents said they are looking for five key technical skills: Cloud computing (46 per cent), penetration testing (42 per cent), forensics (38 per cent), identity and access management (38 per cent), and data protection (38 per cent).

When looking at soft skills, critical thinking (59 per cent), problem solving (51 per cent), decision making (49 per cent), communication (47 per cent), and leadership qualities (33 per cent) come in as the top five skills global employers in India are seeking in cyber security job candidates.

Respondents in India listed what cyber security professionals are lacking: Cloud computing (50 per cent), soft skills (43 per cent), security controls (43 per cent), network related topics (41 per cent), and pattern analysis (35 per cent) as being the biggest skills gaps they see today.

To mitigate these technical skills gaps, respondents indicate their top five approaches are training non-security staff who are interested in moving into security roles (55 per cent), increasing use of reskilling programs (46 per cent), using performance-based training (33 per cent), leveraging AI/automation (32 per cent), and increasing usage of contract employees or outside consultants (30 per cent).

Also Read AWS to invest Rs 1.05 trillion to boost cloud infrastructure in India Market regulator Sebi mulls consolidated framework for cyber security 53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud How better cyber sense, zero trust can help overcome the new 'CEO scam' Samsung may announce cloud gaming service exclusively for Galaxy devices Crude oil falls $1 on demand fears, Saudi confirms cuts to year-end Waste removal work at Okhla landfill running behind target: CM Kejriwal Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes SC directs Centre to look into mediation process over SYL canal dispute Govt aims to complete 85% of road projects on time this fiscal: Anurag Jain

“The soft skills gaps we see among cyber security professionals are part of a concerning systemic issue that our industry needs to take seriously,” said Jon Brandt, ISACA’s director of Professional Practices and Innovation. “While there is no simple solution, addressing these needs with a collaborative approach that goes beyond traditional academia to involve hands-on training, mentorship, and other learning pathways can make an impact not only on individual skillsets and enterprise security outcomes, but also on the integrity of the profession as a whole.”

When looking at the cyber security threat landscape, nearly 55 per cent of Indian respondents indicated that their organisation is experiencing more cyber attacks compared to a year ago. Despite the difficult threat landscape, 63 per cent are very or completely confident in their cyber security team’s ability to detect and respond to cyber threats.

Looking ahead, 92 per cent of India-based survey respondents said demand for technical cyber security individual contributors will increase in the next year, and 67 per cent expected an increased demand for cyber security managers. 65 per cent believed that cyber security budgets will at least somewhat increase next year.

“The evolving threat landscape and the continuing cyber security skill shortage are a potent combination requiring a concerted approach to address these issues. Enterprises should take proactive steps to leverage available human resources to upskill and reskill staff so that combined with investments in technologies, an effective cybersecurity posture can be established and sustained,” said RV Raghu, ISACA Ambassador in India and former ISACA board director.