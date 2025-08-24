Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
44% of employees say longer work hours hurt health, balance: Report

44% of employees say longer work hours hurt health, balance: Report

The report further revealed that there is a strong desire for transparency and inclusion in decision-making

Around 79 per cent of respondents have said they would want to be actively involved in consultations around any changes to work hours, advocating for open communication and collaborative policymaking. (Photo/Pexels)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is a strong resistance among employees towards the idea of extended working hours without additional benefits or flexibility, with 44 per cent respondents citing it will have a negative impact on personal time, health, and overall well-being, said a report. 
However, 40 per cent of respondents said they would consider accepting longer hours only if appropriate compensation were offered, according to a Genius Digipoll report -- 'Extended Work Hours a Deal Breaker? Nearly Half of Employees Would Quit' -- by workforce staffing services and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech (formerly known as Genius Consultants). 
While just 16 per cent have stated that they are either open to trying it out or believe it could lead to increased productivity, added the report. 
 
The Genius Digipoll report, 'Extended Work Hours a Deal Breaker? Nearly Half of Employees Would Quit', by Genius HRTech is based on an online survey during July 1-31, among 2,076 employees across sectors. 
The report further revealed that there is a strong desire for transparency and inclusion in decision-making. 
Around 79 per cent of respondents have said they would want to be actively involved in consultations around any changes to work hours, advocating for open communication and collaborative policymaking. 
"The modern workforce is not resistant to change, they seek fairness, empathy, and dialogue. Pushing longer hours without thoughtful planning will only widen the gap between management and employees. Companies must realise that productivity isn't just about time spent, but energy invested," Genius HRTech Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

