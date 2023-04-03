440 jobs given by Delhi govt since 2015, Kejriwal lying about figure: BJP

BJP leaders accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday of lying that the AAP government has provided 12 lakh jobs to youngsters in the national capital, claiming that according to an RTI reply, only 440 jobs were given by it since 2015.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the allegations levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Kejriwal has claimed that 12 lakh jobs were given by his government, but only 440 jobs were given to the aspirants during his rule since 2015, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told a press conference here.

"Kejriwal is the biggest liar and the most corrupt and dishonest chief minister in the country. It sounds good that 12 lakh jobs have been given, but it is a false claim as has been proved by a RTI reply of his government itself," he said.

During his visit to Assam on Sunday, Kejriwal promised jobs for all unemployed youngsters if the AAP is voted to power in the northeastern state and said his party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years and 28,000 people in Punjab in a year.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar said of the 440 jobs given by the AAP government in Delhi from 2015 to 2023, 176 were given in 2015, 102 in 2016, 66 in 2017, 68 in 2018 and 28 in 2020.

The Kejriwal government failed to provide a single job in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, he added.

Mahawar said till March 14, the total number of registered candidates on the job portal created by the Delhi government was 15,76,846, which increased to 15,91,328 a day later.