JUST IN
Over 180k villages ODF+, govt hoping to double it this year: Official
UP govt's new warehousing, logistics policy will encourage pvt sector: MoS
Protest against DDA demolition continues for 3rd day in Delhi's Mehrauli
Avg monthly rents for 1,000 sq ft 2BHK flats rise up to 23% in top 7 cities
Service to poor, marginalised is first yajna for our country: PM Modi
WhatsApp may soon let users send images in original quality on Desktop beta
High-end sound meters to be installed in different parts of Bengal
Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal
Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP
PM Modi, HM Shah say renovation of 350-yr-old Goa temple to boost tourism
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP govt's new warehousing, logistics policy will encourage pvt sector: MoS
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 180k villages ODF+, govt hoping to double it this year: Official

Over 180,000 villages in the country have achieved Open Defecation Free-Plus (ODF+) status so far and the govt will attempt to double the number this year, an official said

Topics
Open defecation | sanitation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

People wait for their turn to collect monthly ration outside a distribution center. Photo: Bloomberg

Over 1.8 lakh villages in the country have achieved Open Defecation Free-Plus (ODF+) status so far and the government will attempt to double the number this year, an official of the Drinking Water and Sanitation department said.

Areas working towards sustainability of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status to ensure proper maintenance of toilet facilities are categorised as Swachh Bharat Mission ODF+. SBM Grameen Phase-II was launched in February 2020 with the aim to ensure that all villages in the country can declare themselves as ODF Plus by the end of 2024.

"In SBM Grameen Phase-II, we are also working for comprehensive sanitation in our villages, through effective solid and liquid waste management. This includes biodegradable waste management, plastic waste management, greywater management and fecal sludge management, leading to villages becoming ODF+," Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, told PTI.

"We are encouraging generation of both biogas and compressed biogas, and manure from organic waste under the GOBARdhan scheme. We hope to see segregation of waste at household level, and door-to-door collection in more and more villages. Plastic waste management units should be set up in each block," she added.

The GOBARdhan scheme aims to support villages in safely managing their cattle waste, agriculture waste and organic waste.

Fecal matter in rural settings can be best handled in situ through twin pit toilets, and in case of septic tank-based toilets, mechanized de-sludging and linkage with sewage treatment plants need to be done, Mahajan said.

"Similarly, in situ management of grey water, through household soak pits, is preferred, with community soak pits and other solutions also available for large dense villages. All these are being pursued vigorously," she said.

"As we move forward on all these issues, the need for convergence between various sources of funds, especially MGNREGA, Fifteenth Finance Commission tied grants and SBM(G) funds, and the combined efforts of the different departments operating these schemes on ground will be emphasized," Mahajan added.

She said more than 1.8 lakh villages out of 6 lakh in the country have become ODF+. "We hope to see this number double this year," Mahajan added.

On Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide functional tap water connection to all rural households, she said the ministry will try to provide tap water connection to as many households as possible.

"Our vision for 2023 is to achieve connectivity for as many households as possible. As we progress into 2023, we will speed up groundwork in the remaining villages of the country to ensure connectivity," she said.

"We will continue to help the state governments with technical expertise and support in getting clearances from various agencies. This support can be varied. It can be getting clearance for land, securing environmental clearance for laying pipelines in a particular area. We will encourage a saturation approach, covering all the households in a village, and certification by the gram sabha as 'Har Ghar Jal' village," Mahajan added.

Till now, over 11 crore rural households have been provided functional tap water connections, while around eight crore are left.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Open defecation

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 15:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU