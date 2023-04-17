close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Growth of order villages resulting in signs of reverse migration: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh has the longest international border in the country with a total length of 1,863 km. Of this, the state's boundary with Tibet stretches for 1,126 km

Press Trust of India Kibithoo (Arunachal Pradesh)
Pema Khandu

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Arunachal Pradesh government has placed tremendous focus on development of border areas by improving connectivity and communication and strengthening agricultural activities, resulting in early signs of reverse migration, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said here.

"With half of the area and one-third of Arunachal Pradesh's population living in border blocks, the state government has placed tremendous focus on development of border areas through such interventions," Khandu told PTI during a visit to this village along the border with China.

For decades, villages situated in the remote border areas have suffered from various challenges like poor connectivity, mountainous terrain, weak resource base and infrastructural bottlenecks, forcing people to migrate to developed areas, according to officials.

Development of model village clusters, improving connectivity, strengthening the agriculture sector through 'Atmanirbhar' schemes and 'Mission Krishi Veer' to aggregate fresh fruits and vegetables to supply to armed forces are the key initiatives of the Arunachal Pradesh government aimed at all-round development of the border areas, they said.

Khandu further said the use of space technology and drones in the development of border areas, and partnerships with voluntary organisations are also being worked out. "These efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh government, with active help of the central government, have seen good results, and in some pockets, we have witnessed early signs of reverse migration," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh has the longest international border in the country with a total length of 1,863 km. Of this, the state's boundary with Tibet stretches for 1,126 km.

Also Read

Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM

Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe

Assam-Arunachal border row: Chief Ministers' level meeting held in Guwahati

China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

Kerala to conduct Vande Bharata Express trial run

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

The Ashok Hotel divestment: 1956-built hotel to undergo a structural audit

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress post exit from BJP

"Lack of development and infrastructural bottleneck have led to significant out-migration of the population from border villages to the foothills. Fortunately, things are changing now with our special care," Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.

The central government has recently launched the Vibrant Village Programme, which will cover 455 border villages of Aruanchal Pradesh with a mission to bring in vibrancy in these areas through various interventions such as income generating activities, connectivity and improving social infrastructure, he said.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has also launched the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Programme, under which 50 micro, mini and small hydropower projects of 10-100 Kilowatt (KW) capacity were conceived at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, the deputy chief minister said.

Seventeen projects are being constructed under the programme in 11 districts and that will cover 123 border villages, benefitting 10,185 people, he said.

In addition, 15 establishments of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Roads Organisation, covering about 1,800 personnel, will be electrified under these 17 projects, Mein added.

Mein holds the charge of the power department of Arunachal Pradesh.

Topics : border | Arunachal Pradesh | Pema Khandu

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon