58 dead, 80,000 ha crop damage in K'taka due to above normal monsoon rains

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said that the state has recorded 58 deaths and crop damage in 80,000 hectares, due to "above normal" rains so far in the current monsoon season so far. More rains are anticipated in several parts of the state in the days ahead, and officials have been instructed to take precautionary measures, he said.



"In the northern interior region, the average rainfall has been 260 mm, but this year it has received 322 mm, which is 24 per cent higher than normal. The Malnad region typically receives 1,127 mm of rainfall, but this year it has received 1,361 mm, 21 per cent higher than normal. The coastal region typically receives 2,299 mm of rainfall, but this year it has received 2,947 mm, which is 28 per cent higher. The state has received an average of 553 mm of rainfall (normally), but this year it has received 699 mm, which is 26 per cent higher. Notably, no district has received less rainfall than normal this year," Gowda said.



Speaking to reporters here, he said that last month there was a rainfall deficit in the dryland regions and districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Yadgir, Koppal, Vijayapura and Raichur had received less rainfall than usual. However, good rainfall has been recorded in these areas over the last 10 days. "Moreover, the monsoon is expected to intensify again from August 16. All districts are reporting good monsoon (sowing) activity. This year, the rainfall is expected to be above average, and we anticipate a good agricultural season," he added. Noting that the monsoon will continue for another one-and-a-half months, and more rain is expected in the coming days, especially in the regions from Bengaluru to Central Karnataka and the Malnad area, the minister said heavy rainfall is likely along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border and the Krishna and Cauvery river basins. "Therefore, precautionary measures have been instructed to the district collectors to prevent unnecessary flood situations," he said.



During heavy rains, rivers tend to overflow, and if water is released from dams simultaneously, it could lead to flooding, causing distress to people, he said. Instructions have been given to regulate the release of water from reservoirs before they reach full capacity, to control floods, he added. The deputy commissioners of districts have also been instructed to identify and evacuate people from dilapidated schools and houses at risk of landslides, and move them to safety centres, the minister added. Noting that the number of casualties has been controlled this year, Gowda said 67 people had lost their lives by this time in 2019, and 75 people had died during the monsoon season in 2022. This year, 58 people have lost their lives, he said, adding that "the government's precautionary measures have reduced the number of deaths."



"Nevertheless, every life is valuable, and it is the government's duty to protect every individual. Deputy commissioners of districts have been instructed to take further preparatory measures to prevent such casualties," he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Heavy rainfall is expected in the Malnad and coastal regions, as well as in the Cauvery and Krishna reservoir basins after August 15, he further said, and added that a crucial meeting on this matter will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. Stating that due to the rains, crops on 80,000 hectare of land across the state have been damaged, Gowda assured that compensation will be provided to all affected farmers within a week. "While agricultural crops on 78,679 hectares have been damaged statewide, horticultural crops on 2,294 hectares have been affected. We will have accurate information within a week regarding which crops have been damaged. Subsequently, the process of compensating farmers will begin," he said.

The compensation will be provided from the current resources available with the state government, he said. With the possibility of another one-and-a-half months of rain, there is a chance of further crop damage in the coming days. "Therefore, after the entire monsoon period concludes, a request for additional relief will be submitted to the central government."



In the current rainy season, 1,126 houses have completely collapsed, while 75 unauthorised houses have also collapsed, Gowda said. Additionally, 1,176 houses have suffered severe damage, and 2,338 houses have been partially damaged.

Overall, 8,000 houses have been affected, he said. "The government has also been very generous towards (persons whose) unauthorised houses (were destroyed), providing compensation to all those whose houses have been damaged."



If a house has been completely destroyed, compensation of Rs 1,20,000 along with a house from the government is being provided, the minister said, adding that a total of Rs 9.21 crore has been paid out for these efforts so far.

"For minor damage due to water entering houses, Rs 70 lakh has been given as compensation to 2,800 houses (owners) for repairs. Along with Rs 70 lakh for household items, a total of Rs 1.40 crore has been provided as compensation.

"For unauthorised houses, up to Rs 1 lakh in compensation has been provided. If a house has been partially damaged, under SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) rules, only Rs 2,500 compensation is possible, but the state government has provided up to Rs 50,000 in compensation. Additionally, 151 large cattle and 137 small cattle, including cows and buffaloes, have died across the state, Gowda said. For this, Rs 52.98 lakh in compensation has been paid.