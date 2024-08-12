Work dedicatedly to make India developed nation by 2047: Mandaviya to youth

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged youth to work with commitment and dedication to become successful and make India a developed nation by 2047. Addressing the "Impact With Youth Conclave 2024" here on International Youth Day, the minister said the 'Mera Yuva Bharat 'MY Bharat' portal launched by the Centre will become a single window platform for the youth. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This year's International Youth Day, themed 'From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,' emphasises the importance of digitalisation and the pivotal role young people play in this transformation.

"This is a country with a population of 140 crore. It is our collective responsibility to make India a developed nation. In such a situation, youth have a special responsibility," Mandaviya said.

He highlighted the significance of youth in realising the vision of a developed India by 2047, the 100th year of independence, and said the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the financial security of the young generation.

The central government is making an effort to empower the youth of the country by creating opportunities for them, he said.

"I found two to three points common in successful people, which I adopted in my life. One common characteristic was commitment and dedication with which they worked. Commitment and dedication, along with hard work, and the fourth is goal...Set a goal. Work with commitment and dedication to achieve the goal, and nothing can stop you from being successful," the minister said.

"Today, on International Youth Day, pledge to be successful for the country and yourselves. If you move ahead with this goal, you will become successful, and we will make India a developed nation when it celebrates the centenary year of its independence," he said.

The Union minister said around 1.5 crore people have registered themselves on 'MY Bharat', which will become a single window platform for the youth.

"In the coming days, the MY Bharat portal will become a single-window platform for youth, helping them determine their future. It will help them with career opportunities, enrolments and applications," Mandaviya told reporters later.

Users of MY Bharat will be able to connect themselves with national and international systems, he said.

"Volunteers will visit 5,000 college campuses and offer a presentation regarding MY Bharat and how youth will benefit from the internship scheme and other initiatives announced in the Union Budget," he said.

Mandaviya said in the last two months, he interacted with 12-15 youth groups and consulted around 500 youngsters to seek their suggestions to make MY Bharat more robust.

The Union minister urged youngsters to prioritise their commitment to the nation alongside their careers.

UNICEF representative in India and co-chair of the UNICEF YuWaah board, Cynthia McCaffrey, stressed the importance of engaging youth in global action.

"International Youth Day is a reminder of the immense contributions young people make to their communities and the world," she said.

"We are committed to improving young people's access to skilling, volunteering, innovation, entrepreneurship, and other economic opportunities through our deep and longstanding partnership with the Government of India and by harnessing youth potential through digital platforms such as YouthHub," she said.