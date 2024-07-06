Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

6-storey residential building collapses in Surat, several feared trapped

Police and fire department teams are present at the spot, Rescue operations are underway

Building collapse

Officials and others during a rescue operation after a building collapse, in Surat, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A multi-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area of Surat on Saturday afternoon. Many people are feared being trapped in the debris.
Police and fire department teams are present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.
Police Commissioner, Surat Anupam Singh Gehlot said that a woman was successfully rescued who was trapped under the debris.
Anupam Singh Gehlot said, "Today around 3 pm, a six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued who was trapped under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working. The estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris."
Surat Collector Dr Sourabh Pardhi said that the fire team, NDRF and Police are carrying on the rescue operation.
 
 
Dr Sourabh Pardhi said, "A six-storey building collapsed and 4-5 people are feared trapped inside. One woman has been rescued and admitted to hospital. The fire team, NDRF and Police are on the job. We are trying to rescue the rest of the people as soon as possible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi meets kin of victims of various tragedies in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Congress will defeat BJP in Gujarat as it did in Ayodhya, says Rahul Gandhi

FDI

Gujarat received FDI worth $7.3 bn in 2023-24, jump of 55% from last fiscal

Rath Yatra Ahmedabad

Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on July 7, security tightened with over 18,000 cops

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

Gujarat tourist footfall up 17% as visitors flock famous spots this summer

Topics : Gujarat Surat Building Collapse

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon