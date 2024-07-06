Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vedanta group chairman Agarwal, Odisha CM discuss areas of collaboration

During the meeting, Agarwal reiterated the group's commitment to the progress of the state

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Anil Agarwal met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed new areas of collaboration to accelerate the state's transformative journey. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta group on Saturday said its Chairman Anil Agarwal met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed new areas of collaboration to accelerate the state's transformative journey and enhance its industrial development.
During the meeting, Agarwal reiterated the group's commitment to the progress of the state, Vedanta said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The discussion focused on identifying new areas of collaboration that could further accelerate Odisha's transformative journey, enhancing the state's industrial and socio-economic development, it said.
"My meeting with Majhi Ji was highly productive, and we discussed our shared vision for Odisha's growth. Under his capable leadership, our longstanding partnership will continue to thrive, driving the state to greater heights," Agarwal said.
Vedanta group has made significant investments in Odisha, amounting to more than Rs 1 trillion. This is the conglomerate's largest ever investment anywhere in the world.
These investments have led to the establishment of the world's largest integrated aluminium smelter plant at Jharsuguda with a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and a world-class alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district with a capacity of 3.5 MTPA.
Through these initiatives, the group said it has created more than one lakh direct and indirect jobs, bringing prosperity to remote areas, and integrating local communities into the socio-economic mainstream.
During his previous visit to the state in 2022, Agarwal had announced new investments worth more than Rs 25,000 crore for expanding Vedanta's aluminium, ferrochrome and mining businesses in Odisha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta Resources to sell 2.6% stake in Indian miner Vedanta in about-turn

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta target price raised 15%; M&M stock surges 91% in 5 months

Vedanta

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta considering $1 bn share sale in coming weeks

Vedanta

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta's board approves fundraise of up to Rs 8,500 cr

Photo: Bloomberg

Vedanta hits 14-year high on fund raising plan; zooms 75% in 2 months

Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta Anil Agarwal Anil Agarwal Vedanta Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon