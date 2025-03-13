Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
7 killed, 3 injured as gas tanker hits two vehicles in MP's Dhar district

7 killed, 3 injured as gas tanker hits two vehicles in MP's Dhar district

Press Trust of India Dhar (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Seven persons were killed and three injured after a gas tanker collided with two four-wheelers in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday when the gas tanker was heading from the wrong side on a road near Bamansuta village on Badnawar-Ujjain highway. It hit a car and a jeep coming from the opposite direction, Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Four persons died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries later in hospital, he said.

After receiving information, senior officials reached the spot to launch the rescue operation.

 

Local residents helped in the operation during which trapped persons were pulled out of the vehicles using a crane, the SP said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Ratlam district, he said.

The victims belong to Ratlam, Mandsaur (in MP) and Jodhpur (Rajasthan) districts, the SP said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Road Accidents

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

