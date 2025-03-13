Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 08:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain likely in coming days

The IMD forecasts a pleasant day today, with a slight rise in the temperature during the day time. The IMD also predicts possibility of cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle towards night.

The IMD forecasts light rain or drizzle in Delhi on March 14. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Thursday morning with light rain predicted for tonight. Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on March 12, with temperatures reaching 34.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius above the usual average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Delhi weather today

The IMD forecasts a pleasant day today, with a slight rise in the temperature during the day time. The IMD also predicts possibility of cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle towards night. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 17 per cent and the wind speed is 17 kmph.  Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi amid warm conditions. The IMD forecasts light rain or drizzle in Delhi on March 14. 

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality improved to the 'moderate' category on Thursday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 162 at 7 am, compared to 249 at the same time on Wednesday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 228 at 4 pm on March 11. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to curb further deterioration. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Friday, Delhi is expected to experience cloudy skies with light rain or drizzles. A minimum and maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively are expected.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

