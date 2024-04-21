Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

73 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route cancelled as farmers block tracks

The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir

Farmers, protest, Delhi Chalo

The cancellation of trains over the last five days was causing financial losses, besides inconveniencing passengers, they said. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ambala
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 73 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Sunday as farmers continued to squat on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala district for the fifth day, officials said.
The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A total of 73 trains were cancelled on Sunday, the railway officials said.
The cancellation of trains over the last five days was causing financial losses, besides inconveniencing passengers, they said.
Many trains were also being diverted due to the farmers' protest, they added.
The farmers have been protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) in Patiala district's Shambhu.
They began their protest for the release of arrested farmers on Wednesday by squatting on the tracks on the Ambala Ludhiana-Amritsar route in Shambhu near the Punjab-Haryana border.
Farmer leaders have said the protest will continue until the three farmers are released.
The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways farmers protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon