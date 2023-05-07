close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

77 elected unopposed in 2nd phase of ongoing urban local body polls in UP

Candidates for a total of 77 posts, including one Nagar Panchayat president, have been elected unopposed in the second phase of the ongoing urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Candidates for a total of 77 posts, including one Nagar Panchayat president, have been elected unopposed in the second phase of the ongoing urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, the State Election Commission said.

The election of Rabupura Nagar Panchayat president of Gautam Buddha Nagar district has been held unopposed. Apart from this, five councilors from Aligarh, three from Meerut, one councilor from Ghaziabad have been elected unopposed.

Similarly, out of 36 unopposed members in Nagar Panchayats, 16 have been elected from Gautam Buddha Nagar, three from Etah, two each from Azamgarh, Banda, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Aligarh and Hathras and one each from Bulandshahr, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Pilibhit and Hamirpur, according to a press statement issued by the election commission on Saturday.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said in the statement that 31 members of municipal councils have been elected unopposed in different districts.

He said seven municipal council members in Etah, five in Badaun, four in Bulandshahr, three in Etawah, two each from Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Baghpat and one each from Kannauj, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mirzapur, Sultanpur and Hapur have been elected unopposed.

Kumar informed that the second phase of polling will be held on May 11 for seven municipal corporations, 590 municipal wards, 95 municipal council presidents and 2,551 councilors and 268 posts of nagar panchayat presidents and 3,495 members in 38 districts in the state.

Also Read

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

UP Municipal Election 2023: Over 19% turnout till 11 am, details here

86 candidates declared elected unopposed in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023

UP: Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj to have police commissionerates

New material converts simple mechanical vibrations into electricity

Only women contingents to be part of 2024 R-Day parade: Defence Ministry

Vice-President congratulates King Charles on coronation, concludes visit

Kashmir border issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions: China

LIVE: Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, may intensify this week, says IMD

In the first phase on May 4, polling was held for various posts of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in 37 districts including 10 Municipal Corporations. The counting of votes of both the phases will be held on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Election

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Burning oil tanker Pablo in the South China Sea is a global problem

India to import more oil from Iran; to push for rupee trading mechanism
5 min read

Vice-President congratulates King Charles on coronation, concludes visit

King Charles III
2 min read

Kashmir border issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions: China

Border Security Force
4 min read

Biju Patnaik Airport inaugurates 4 MW solar plant, switches to green energy

solar projects
2 min read

In first rally in poll-bound K'taka, Sonia slams BJP over govt's dark rule

Sonia Gandhi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

LIVE: Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, may intensify this week, says IMD

storm
1 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Rahul's visit raises security concerns, will ensure not happen again: DU

Delhi University
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon