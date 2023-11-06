close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

8 court staff test positive for Zika virus in Kerala's Kannur district

The state's health department said in a release that the elderly and children should maintain caution and avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes

netically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are pictured at Oxitec factory in Piracicaba, Brazil

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Seven more staff of the district court complex at Thalassery tested positive for Zika Virus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases which have been confirmed in the state's northern Kannur district to 8. Keeping in mind the rise in the number of cases, the Kerala government on Sunday said that it has issued high vigil and measures have been intensified to prevent the spread of the Zika virus.

State Health Minister Veena George said authorities are taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. However, Zika Virus affects pregnant women and can cause birth defects such as microcephaly in the foetus, the minister said. "Pregnant women in the region are under special observation of the health department. Both government and private health institutions were alerted against the virus transmission," she said.

The state's health department said in a release that the elderly and children should maintain caution and avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes.

The first infection was reported on October 30, and after that, a medical camp was organised in the area on November 1, during which 24 samples were collected and sent for testing, the department said.

Fogging and spraying, as well as a larval survey, were carried out to eliminate Zika virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Zika virus detected in mosquitos in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district

On November 2, Zika virus was detected in a mosquito species in Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka, following which blood samples of people with high fever have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for examination.

The virus was detected in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes after samples from six waterbodies in Chikkaballapura were collected and sent for examination in August last week.

What is the Zika virus?

First isolated in 1947 from the blood of a rhesus monkey in Zika forest in Uganda, the Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus. There have been outbreaks ever since, mainly in Africa, South America and so on. It peaked in early 2016, with the cumulative number of documented and suspected cases exceeding 1 million. But from 2017 onwards, cases of Zika have been waning.

Also Read

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Nipah virus: One more confirmed case in Kerala; total tally rises to 6

Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know

Nipah virus update: No positive cases since Sept 16, says Kerala govt

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Adityanath govt pitching for 'Make in UP' in the growing aviation sector

Over 2,200 vehicles challaned in Delhi amid stricter anti-pollution norms

Bihar tables bill in assembly to replace ordinance on 28% GST on e-gaming

Minister flags off 100 vans for sale of 'Bharat' Atta at Rs 27.50/kg

NTPC Recruitment 2023: NTPC invites candidates for 50 executive vacancies

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Zika Virus Kerala Kannur Zika in India Kerala government

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon