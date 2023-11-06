close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Minister flags off 100 vans for sale of 'Bharat' Atta at Rs 27.50/kg

Bharat Atta will be distributed by NCCF, NAFED, physical outlets of Kendriya Bhandar and also be made available at other cooperative and retail stores

Photo: PIB

Photo: PIB

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal inaugurated 100 mobile vans in Kartavya Path in New Delhi, to sell wheat flour (Atta) under the "Bharat" brand. This initiative aims to provide affordable Atta to consumers, with a maximum retail price of Rs 27.50 per kilogram, said the official release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Monday.

These mobile vans, along with physical outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), and National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd (NCCF), will distribute Bharat Atta, which will also be made available at other cooperative and retail stores.
Stabilising essential food prices

The Government of India has taken various measures to stabilise essential food prices and support farmers. Under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), 250,000 metric tonnes of wheat at Rs 21.50/kg have been allocated to organisations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF, and NAFED for conversion into Atta and selling it under the 'Bharat Atta' brand.

Additionally, the government is selling "Bharat Dal" (Chana dal) at Rs 60/kg and onions at Rs 25/kg through Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, and NCCF, ensuring affordable prices for consumers. The government's efforts also include stabilising prices of edible oils by reducing import duties and closely monitoring domestic retail prices.

To further assist consumers, the government has procured and distributed essential commodities, including wheat and rice, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The Food Corporation of India (FCI) conducts weekly e-auctions to release wheat into the market, ensuring regular supply and preventing hoarding.

Under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), the government maintains buffer stocks of pulses and onions, allowing calibrated release to stabilise prices. Initiatives like Bharat Dal provide affordable pulses to consumers, benefiting both farmers and ordinary consumers.

These measures aim to create stability in the market and provide relief to both farmers and consumers and extend to farmers, public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries, and consumers. This further aims to ensure fair prices for farmers' produce, free rations for eligible households, and affordable rates for essential commodities like wheat, Atta, dal, onions, tomatoes, sugar, and edible oils.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg! Here is what Centre has asked NCCF, NAFED to do

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Centre reduces tomato prices to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 onwards

NTPC Recruitment 2023: NTPC invites candidates for 50 executive vacancies

I don't run a government, I run a family: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Several resident welfare associations criticise odd-even scheme in Delhi

54th International Film Festival of India to be held from Nov 20 in Goa

Mahadev App: Govt didn't receive any letter seeking ban, says Chandrasekhar

Topics : Piyush Goyal wheat Wheat prices Nafed BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon