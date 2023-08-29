Confirmation

Security forces arrest 4 insurgents in search operations in Manipur

The police stated that search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts

"Manipur Police arrested 1 active cadre of RPF/PLA, 1 active cadre of NSCN(IM) and 2 OGW of KCP (Lamyanba Khuman), Manipur police informed in a tweet | Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
One active cadre each of the proscribed insurgent group's political wing Revolutionary People's Front RPF/PLA, National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and 2 Over-Ground Workers (OGW) of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested during different search operations, Manipur police said on Tuesday.
The police stated that search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.
The statement added that 6 arms, 5 ammunition, and 2 explosives were recovered during search operations from Imphal-East and Bishnur districts.
The arrests were made on August 28, Monday.
"Manipur Police arrested 1 active cadre of RPF/PLA, 1 active cadre of NSCN(IM) and 2 OGW of KCP (Lamyanba Khuman), Manipur police informed in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered to transfer trial of criminal cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Manipur violence to Guwahati in Assam.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said there have been victims in valleys and in hills in Manipur and "we can't go into who suffered more, there are victims in both communities."
The bench said victims and witnesses will be able to give testimony electronically from their homes in Manipur rather than physically coming to the court in Guwahati.
It passed a slew of directions on the trials in the cases bearing in mind the overall environment in Manipur and a need to ensure a fair process of criminal justice administration.
The violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.
Violence has gripped the entire state for over four months now and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

