85,152 posts of headmasters, assistant teachers vacant in UP, says Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that 85,152 posts of headmasters and assistant teachers are vacant in the state, but taking shiksha mitras and instructors into account, the student-teacher ratio is complete and there is no problem in teaching.

"At present, under the Basic Education Department, both shiksha mitra and instructor cooperate in studies," Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh said while answering the questions of Samajwadi Party members Anil Pradhan and Abhay Singh during the Question Hour in the budget session of the legislative assembly.

Singh said that in basic education, the number of teachers, including part-time instructors, shiksha mitras and assistant teachers is currently 6,28,915 in the state.

"The ratio is complete and there is no problem in teaching," he added.

Responding to a supplementary question, Singh said, "1,26,371 new teachers have been appointed by our government since 2017."



"In comparison to the sanctioned posts of 4,17,886, 85,152 posts of headmasters and assistant teachers are vacant in the primary schools run by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council," he added.

Singh said the number of students enrolled in council primary schools is 1,05,06,379 and the student-teacher ratio is 31:1 (one teacher for 31 students).

He claimed that the student-teacher ratio, including shiksha mitras, in primary schools is 21:1, which is as per the norms.