86 candidates declared elected unopposed in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said that the polling for the first phase of civic polls would be held in 37 districts on May 4

IANS Lucknow
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Listen to This Article

With no contenders left by the last day allotted for withdrawal of names, 86 candidates have been elected unopposed to various civic posts, including one nagar palika and one nagar panchayat chairman.

The State Election Commission (SEC) made this announcement, well before the first phase of polling for the upcoming civic elections in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a spokesman for the commission, one nagar panchayat chairman was elected unopposed in Agra district, and of the 12 corporators elected unopposed, two each were in Agra, Mathura, Gorakhpur, and Moradabad nagar nigams, and one each in Jhansi, Firozabad, and Saharanpur nagar nigams.

Similarly, of the 37 nagar panchayat members elected unopposed, 13 were in Maharajganj, 10 in Gonda, three in Kushinagar, two each in Prayagraj, Fatehpur and Mainpuri and one each in Gonda and Shravasti.

Also, 36 nagar palika members were elected unopposed in various districts, along with one nagar palika chairman in Jhansi district.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said that the polling for the first phase of civic polls would be held in 37 districts on May 4.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Civic polls

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

86 candidates declared elected unopposed in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

