Monday, February 23, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 93% biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees completed in Mizoram: Minister

93% biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees completed in Mizoram: Minister

Among foreign nationals sheltered in the state, Myanmar nationals form the bulk, with over 28,000 people staying across all 11 districts

Mobile biometric pay

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Aizawl
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mizoram government has nearly completed the biometric enrolment of refugees from Myanmar who have taken shelter across the state, Home Minister K Sapdanga informed the Assembly on Monday.

The minister said that deputy commissioners are currently supervising the final phase of the process.

"Altogether, 93 per cent of the biometric enrolment for Myanmar refugees was completed as of February 5. We aim to complete the remaining work as quickly as possible," he said.

According to the minister, Mizoram currently hosts 38,059 people, including refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs) from neighbouring Manipur.

He said the registration process, which involves collecting biometric and demographic details of asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), is also underway and expected to be completed soon.

 

Also Read

(L-R) It's On You, Blood and Treasure; On Natural Capital

How economists use their subject's frameworks to unravel our messy lives

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi says HCL-Foxconn OSAT JV marks key step toward chip self-reliance

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Speeding car kills food delivery rider in crash in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Namo Bharat corridor to cut congestion, strengthen NCR transit: Delhi CM

robots, artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning, technology

India-made robots shine at AI Impact Summit 2026 after early controversy

A senior official of the state home department said 13 per cent of over 2,300 Bangladeshi nationals have been enrolled to date.

Among foreign nationals sheltered in the state, Myanmar nationals form the bulk, with over 28,000 people staying across all 11 districts.

Asylum seekers from Bangladesh are lodged mainly in Lawngtlai and Serchhip districts, the official said.

Additionally, nearly 7,000 Kuki-Zo people from Manipur displaced by ethnic violence are also sheltered in the state, another official said.

The enrolment drive for refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh began in late July last year through the 'Foreigners Identification Portal and Biometric Enrolment' system following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The senior official said district authorities faced impediments such as technical glitches and weak or unavailable internet connectivity in remote villages, particularly in Lawngtlai district.

While it is easier to collect data from refugees living in relief camps, it is difficult to undertake the task of collection of those people residing with relatives or friends or in rented houses, he said.

"Although the number of Myanmar refugees keeps changing due to frequent in and out migration, we are trying our best to ensure that no refugee is left. We also hope to complete the process soon," the senior official told PTI.

Mizoram shares a 510-km long international border with Myanmar in the east and a 318-km stretch with Bangladesh in the west.

Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers belonging to ethnic Bawm tribe, one of the Mizo tribes, from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group in 2022.

The Chin, Bawm and Zo-Kuki people share close ethnic ties with the Mizo people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

SC adjourns hearing on plea against Sonam Wangchuk's detention to Feb 26

President Murmu, statue, first Indian Governor General, Indian Governor General

President Murmu unveils bust of Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Congress, Congress flag

Congress protests in MP Assembly, says India-US deal 'threat' to farmers

Bomb threat

Bomb threats to Delhi Secretariat, Red Fort, 2 schools turn out to be hoax

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU vows crackdown on unruly behaviour after late-night campus clash

Topics : Myanmar India-Myanmar Mizoram BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledPNGS Reva IPOITC Hotel Share PricePersonal Finance