Modi says HCL-Foxconn OSAT JV marks key step toward chip self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the coming up of the HCL–Foxconn Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly Test (OSAT) joint venture at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar is a step towards self-reliance in the semiconductor supply chain.

“India is also trying to come into the top countries across the world that make the chips which power the latest equipment. The country is working simultaneously on the software and hardware aspects,” Modi said during his virtual address at the groundbreaking ceremony of the OSAT JV plant that will come up at Jewar in Greater Noida.

The Rs 3,700 crore OSAT JV, called India Chip Private Limited, a 60:40 joint venture between HCL Group and Foxconn, is likely to be operational by 2028. Of the total investment, nearly 60–70 per cent will be provided by the central and state governments through incentives under the India Semiconductor Mission and various state grants.

The plant, spread over nearly 48 acres, will have the OSAT facility across 15 acres in the first phase, with a planned capacity of 20,000 wafers per month. It is also India’s first display driver integrated circuit chip OSAT unit.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that semiconductors are a foundational technology that creates opportunities for various forms of manufacturing in countries where these silicon chips are produced.

“This project marks a significant new chapter in the HCL Group’s growth story and builds on our strong engineering legacy, which has long contributed to India’s technology and manufacturing ecosystem,” Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of the HCL Group, said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bob Chen, president of Foxconn's semiconductor business group, said the objective of India Chip would be to establish a reliable assembly and testing operation in the country to support both domestic and global customers.

“It is great to see that India is building its own semiconductor ecosystem,” he said, adding that the project represented the collaborative efforts of Foxconn, HCL Group, the Indian government and the state government of Uttar Pradesh.