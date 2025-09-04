Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aadhaar authentication hits 2,210 mn in August, face ID use surges: UIDAI

Aadhaar authentication transactions increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to 221 crore in August 2025, Unique Identification Authority of India said on Thursday.

New Aadhaar app

UIDAI said that 38.53 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in August. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Aadhaar authentication transactions increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to 221 crore in August 2025, Unique Identification Authority of India said on Thursday.

Aadhaar custodian Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said the Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions are also witnessing consistent growth, with at least 18.6 crore transactions recorded in August 2025 compared to 6.04 crore a year ago.

"Aadhaar number holders executed over 221 crore authentication transactions in August 2025, more than the previous month this year, as well as the corresponding month in the previous fiscal. The August 2025 authentication transactions are over 10.3 per cent more than such transactions recorded in August 2024," UIDAI said in a statement.

 

UIDAI said the growth in usage and utility of Aadhaar reflects the growth of the digital economy in the country as well.

On September 1, UIDAI observed the highest-ever face authentication transactions in a single day at over 1.5 crore.

The previous high was recorded on August 1, when over 1.28 crore such transactions were executed, the statement said.

"More than 150 entities, both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, and telecom service providers, among others, are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services," it added.

UIDAI said that 38.53 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

