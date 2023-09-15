AAIB reaches Mumbai airport, begins investigation into plane crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has reached the Mumbai airport and begun an investigation into the plane crash that took place on Thursday, which forced the aerodrome to shut all operations for about two hours, persons aware of the development said.

On Friday, the Learjet 45 plane was removed from the crash site and handed over to its owner VSR Ventures for "further action", the airport's spokesperson stated.

VSR Ventures is a chartered flight operator.

"The AAIB team reached Mumbai yesterday (Thursday) and is on site today," a person aware of the development stated.

The aircraft with eight occupants on board veered off the runway at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening as it attempted to land in heavy rain.

"A significant number of commercial flights were diverted and delayed due to this incident," another person said.

The small aircraft had six passengers and two crew members on-board at the time of landing. No casualties were reported following the crash, which took place at 5.02 pm.

The visibility at the runway was 700 metres at the time the aircraft skidded off the runway.

Commercial flights received clearance to land at the airport at 6.47pm, about two hours after the incident was reported. The Learjet-45 aircraft VT-DBL’s flight originated from Visakhapatnam, and was scheduled to arrive in Mumbai.

The Mumbai airport was scheduled to handle 150 arrival flights and 141 departure flights between 5 pm and midnight on Thursday, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.